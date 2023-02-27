SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was shot and killed early Monday morning at Pier 5 on the Embarcadero, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Pier 5 around 12:40 a.m.

On the scene, officers said they found a 43-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made, SFPD officials said.

The investigation in ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.