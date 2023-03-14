GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — The Gilroy Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Tuesday morning after the suspect shot a man while trying to steal his car, GPD said.

Officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run on the 1300 block of Pheasant Drive just after midnight, officials said. On the scene, police said they found a 33-year-old man lying on the road suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

An initial investigation showed the man tried to confront the suspect while he was trying to steal his car. The suspect then shot the man and fled in his stolen car and led officers on a car chase that ended in Salinas.

The identities of the suspect or victim have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact Gilroy Police Detective Jason Greathead at (408) 846-0373 or jason.greathead@cityofgilroy.org. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling the tip line at (408) 846-0330.