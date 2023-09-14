(KRON) — A man was shot near an elementary school on Thursday, the Oakland Police Department said. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the area of the 1100 block of 85th Avenue, which is roughly one block away from Highland Community School.

OPD arrived at the scene and found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time, according to OPD.

Highland Community School was not placed on lockdown. The shooting does not appear to be connected to the elementary school, OPD said.

No suspect(s) description has been provided at this time. OPD is actively investigating and says anyone with information is asked to contact 510-238-3426.