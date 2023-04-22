(KRON) — Two separate shootings in Oakland on Saturday left one person dead and another in critical condition, according to the Oakland Police Department.

A caller reported the first shooting near the area of Edes Avenue and Hegenberger Road just after 11 a.m., according to police. Officers found a man at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to local hospital and is now in critical condition.

Police are investigating this shooting. If you have more information about what took place you are asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault unite at 510-238-3426.

The second shooting took place on the 1600 block of 35th Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Police found a gunshot victim at the scene, and began life-saving measures. The victim was taken to a local hospital before they died of their injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact the OPD Homicide Section at 510-238-3821.