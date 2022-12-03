PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — A man was shot near a popular restaurant in Pleasant Hill on Friday night, according to a statement from the Pleasant Hill Police Department.

On Friday night around 8:15 p.m., dispatch received calls about gunshots heard near Ellinwood Drive and Contra Costa Boulevard. Police received additional calls stating that a man had been shot in the area of the Pizza My Way restaurant at 1300 Contra Costa Boulevard.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say they quickly located and detained a 54-year-old man nearby, and they believe he is their only suspect.

Police determined that the victim and the suspect knew each other, and they do not believe the shooting was random. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. PHPD is asking anyone with more information about this incident to contact them at 925-288-4600.