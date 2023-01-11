SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man who was shot on New Year’s Day died from his injures Monday as a local hospital. San Jose police have arrested a suspect for homicide.

On Jan. 1, officers with the San Jose Police Department responded to reports of a person shot on the 400 block of West San Carlos Street around 6:10 p.m.

The victim, a man, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital on Monday.

Officers with the SJPD’s Covert Response Unit arrested the suspect they believe is responsible for this homicide on Tuesday. The suspect’s motive and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

This was San Jose’s first homicide of 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Barragan #4106 or Detective Ramirez #4201 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide Unit via email: 4106@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4201@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.