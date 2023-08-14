(KRON) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot in Santa Rosa Sunday morning. The shooting happened outside the gated entry to an apartment complex, the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Aston Avenue at 5:53 a.m. for the report of gunshots. Upon arrival, they found the victim inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was in critical condition as of Monday afternoon. He was identified as a 33-year-old man from Santa Rosa.

A police investigation revealed that the victim was driving when he stopped outside the complex. An armed suspect then approached him and shot at him multiple times, police said.

The suspect drove away eastbound on Aston Avenue in an unknown car. They remain at large.

Investigators are still attempting to identify suspects and determine the motive of the shooting.

Anyone who lives near the area is asked to check for surveillance video that might capture the suspect. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest in this case.