Man shot, in critical condition in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police are investigating a shooting that has left a person in critical condition Thursday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 1000 block of Leigh Avenue near Southwest Expressway.

At the scene officers found a man in a car suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been identified or arrested at this time.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

