(KRON) — A man was pistol-whipped and shot in a San Rafael robbery on Sunday, the city’s police department said. The robbery occurred near Hoag Street and Mill Street in the Canal neighborhood.

The San Rafael Police Department responded to the incident just after 9:45 p.m. Callers reported gunshots and the sound of someone yelling for help.

An SRPD investigation revealed that the victim was walking down the street when three male suspects approached him. Police said one of the suspects brandished a gun, threatened the victim and demanded his wallet.

The victim did not have a wallet, according to police, and the suspect became upset with him. The three suspects allegedly assaulted the victim — hitting, kicking, and pistol-whipping him in the face, per SRPD.

The victim eventually tried running away, and police said one suspect began to shoot at him. One of the shots hit him in the foot. Police said he was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

The suspects were last seen running away on Mill Street. SRPD described the suspect that shot the victim as a Hispanic man, about 20-22 years old with a thin build. He was seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and white shoes. The other suspects were wearing gray sweatpants.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

“It is important for us to protect the community by taking these suspects into custody and off the streets. Nobody should have to walk home in fear that something like this will happen again. We are asking the public to contact us if they know who the involved individuals are,” said SRPD Lieutenant Todd Berringer.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call SRPD at (415) 485-3000.