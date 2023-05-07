(BCN) — A man was shot and killed Sunday morning at an Oakland motel. Oakland police said they were called to the 700 block of West MacArthur Boulevard, just before noon.

Officers found an adult male, Oakland resident, with at least one gunshot wound. Medical personnel arrived on scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Police say there’s an ongoing investigation and anyone with information can contact police at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

