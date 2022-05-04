BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A young man was shot to death Tuesday night inside a Berkeley home that was also targeted by gunmen last year.

Berkeley Police Department officers arrived at the house on Channing Way at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a shooting. Officers found a man in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was still holding a gun in his hand when officers found him unconscious, according to Berkeleyside.

Police determined that he was the victim of a homicide. His name was not immediately released.

City councilman Terry Taplin said police responded to a shooting at the same address last year.

In September, a 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg and survived. It’s unclear if any arrests were made in connection to the September shooting.

Taplin wrote on Twitter Wednesday, “We must never let gun violence become an acceptable, routine part of our lives–it is a terrible tragedy and we must do everything in our power to stop the bloodshed for good. The City of Berkeley must take serious action now–not next year, not next month, but now.”

Taplin said he and his colleagues will introduce new public safety measures during Thursday’s City Council meeting.

He said Berkeley needs “problem-oriented policing,” and “the restoration of key positions within our police department so they can devote more resources to investigating and solving crimes.”

“West Berkeley will not be a guinea pig for political experiments, and we cannot expect murders to be solved on overtime alone. Every victim was someone’s child, someone’s friend,” Taplin wrote.

Another shooting in West Berkeley happened on April 30 as a “loud party” was breaking up on Sixth Street, police said.

Officers were called to the party originally because of a noise complaint from neighbors.

“When officers arrived, they saw a crowd of people leaving the building and remained at the scene as people left the area. While there, an officer heard gunfire and saw bystanders pointing out a vehicle fleeing the area,” BPD wrote.

Officers were able to catch up with the vehicle a few blocks away, conducted a high-risk car stop, and found a loaded handgun. One of the car’s passengers, a 28-year-old Richmond woman, was arrested on a slew of weapon-related charges.

The Berkeley Police Department is asking anyone with information about the May 3 shooting to call its homicide unit at 510-981-5741.

