GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – A man was found shot to death in Gilroy Thursday.

According to the Gilroy Police Department, officers responded to the 8200 block of Monterey Street around 1 p.m.

That’s where they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

People are advised to avoid the area as this remains an active investigation.