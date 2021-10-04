Man shot to death in Union City’s first homicide of 2021



UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A man died from at least one gunshot wound Friday night in Union City, police said.

This is Union City’s first homicide of the year.

Officers arrived at the 4200 block of Queen Anne Drive and located 35-year-old Joaquin Tenorio, authorities said. Paramedics and Alameda County Fire attempted life-saving measures but pronounced Tenorio dead at the scene.

Police have not identified a suspect, and the motive for the shooting is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Detective Angela Fonseca at angelaf@unioncity.org or (510) 675-5227.

