PITTSBURG (KRON) – A man in Pittsburg was shot at multiple times in his truck, according to police, who also said they are trying to find the shooter and the man is recovering at the hospital.

This shooting happened on Kirker Pass Road in Pittsburg at Castlewood Drive, which is across from the Castle Kids Center and Woodland Hills Apartments.

The scene there has been active overnight and just cleared before 4:30 a.m.

Video shows two bullet holes in the driver’s side door of a truck with the window shattered.

This happened around 11:30 p.m. and appears to be a road rage incident, but police are still investigating what happened.

A sergeant told KRON4 that the man was sitting in his car when the shooter drove up and shot him multiple times.

No one is in custody. Investigators will be talking with the victim to try and find out what happened.

Pittsburg police said they will release more information later this morning as they continue to search and identify the shooter.