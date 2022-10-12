HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was sitting inside a car parked in Hayward when another driver’s vehicle slammed into the parked car, according to police.

The man in the parked car was knocked unconscious and died at the scene, the Hayward Police Department stated. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday near the corner of West Winton Avenue and Thunderbird Place.

Both of the heavily-damaged vehicles were still at the scene when officers arrived. However, the driver who survived had left the area.

“Occupants inside the other involved vehicle left the scene prior to officers’ arrival but have

since contacted police and are cooperative with the investigation,” HPD wrote.

The victim’s identity will be released after his family is notified of his death.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Hayward Police Sgt. Tasha DeCosta at 510-293-7169.

The crash was Hayward’s eighth fatal vehicle collision in 2022.