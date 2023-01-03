HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man sleeping inside a parked car in south Hayward had a concealed “batman-style” knife along with suspected narcotics, according to the Hayward Police Department.

Hayward police officers were checking on several “suspicious cars” that were parked on a public street in south Hayward. Officers saw one of the vehicles had a man sleeping inside, and following the discovery that he was on searchable probation, conducted a search, the department said.

In the search, officers found a spring-assisted, double switch-bladed knife, also noted as a “batman-style” knife by Hayward Police Department in a Facebook post. Also found in the car were suspected narcotics and several other narcotics contraband items, the department said.

Hayward police arrested the man and booked the illegally possessed items as evidence. “While these kinds of knives may seem intriguing to look at and manipulate, they can be very dangerous,” the department said.

KRON On is streaming live

Police camera footage of the knife was dated Nov. 11, 2022.