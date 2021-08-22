Man sought in attempted rape in Castro Valley

Authorities are searching for a suspect in an attempted rape in Castro Valley earlier this month.

The man allegedly attacked and attempted to rape a woman in the area of Castro Valley Boulevard and Mattox Road about 1:15 a.m. on Aug. 12, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said on social media.

Photos: Alameda County Sheriff’s Office

The suspect fled on foot from sheriff’s deputies after the assault, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call (510) 667-7721. Callers can remain anonymous.