Man sought in burglary of San Carlos tool shop

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) – Deputies in San Mateo County are looking for a man accused of stealing more than $20,000 worth of tools from a business.

The theft happened at Lazar Machining on Old County Road in San Carlos.

A front window of the business was smashed.

Investigators found the thief’s car and stolen tools in Redwood City.

The car was also stolen from Burlingame last week.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

