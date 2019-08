VACAVILLE (KRON) – Vacaville police are looking for a man who robbed a credit union.

Police say the robbery happened just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the Golden 1 Credit Union in a strip mall on Nut Tree Parkway.

Officers say a man in his 20s or 30s gave a teller a note demanding money, but did not show a weapon.

The only description of the suspect is that he was wearing a black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vacaville police.

Latest News Headlines: