Man sprays crowd with fire extinguisher at Novato movie theater, later arrested, police say

NOVATO (KRON) — An 18-year-old Fairfield man was arrested Wednesday for setting off a fire extinguisher inside a Novato movie theater.

Police say the suspect, Joshua Meade, sprayed a crowd of several people with the extinguisher before leaving Rowland Cinemas in a red Ford Mustang.

No one was injured or required medical attention, according to police.

Police do not have reason to believe the 18-year-old suspect targeted the theater or anyone inside, but say he may have been encouraged to let off the extinguisher by another person.

The suspect was booked in the Marin County Jail on misdemeanor charges of battery, vandalism, releasing a gaseous substance inside a theater and disturbing the peace.

He was arrested just after 2 p.m., jail records show.

Police have not released the suspect’s jail booking photo.

