Man stabbed at Campbell gas station

CAMPBELL (KRON) – Police are investigating after a man was stabbed at a Shell gas station overnight.

It happened at the gas station on E. Hamilton Avenue near Salmar Avenue a little after 1 a.m.

Campbell police say two men went into the gas station in separate cars and apparently met inside of the store and got into an argument.

Police said the suspect chased the victim outside and stabbed him multiple times.

The suspect fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital and expected to be okay.

An employee who witnessed the incident showed KRON4 security camera footage of the incident.

Per Campbell police’s request, the surveillance video is not being released, but the video shows the suspect – an adult man – who was with two other men pumping gas.

You then see the suspect, along with the two other men, running to the side of the gas station, where the victim was parked pumping gas, attacking him, ripping his shirt off, and then stabbing him many times in the chest and stomach before running off.

You then see the victim, with blood covering his torso, screaming for help.

The employee inside the gas station then comes out and calls 911.

Police are still actively investigating.

They have not released any suspect or vehicle description at this time.

