Man stabbed at Santa Rosa Plaza, suspect on the loose

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Santa Rosa police officers responded to the Santa Rosa Plaza Mall Monday evening regarding a fight near Macy’s, according to authorities.

Witnesses initially reported that the fight may have been gang-related and that one person was holding a knife.

When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old Hispanic man in front of the southern entrance of the mall. He had been stabbed during the fight, police say.

He was treated at a local hospital for his injuries which are believed to be non-life threatening.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene and has not been located by officers. He was described as a Hispanic man in his early 20s, medium build, wearing a grey sweatshirt.

The two men involved are believed to be associated or previously associated with Santa Rosa criminal street gangs.

Santa Rosa Police Department’s Violent Crimes Investigation Team will be taking over the investigation.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you are encouraged to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department at (707) 543-3590.