Man stabbed during argument in San Francisco’s Mid-Market neighborhood

San Francisco Police Department headquarters at 1245 Third St. on July 24, 2021 (Dan McMenamin/BCN)

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A stabbing in San Francisco’s Mid-Market neighborhood left a 48-year-old man hospitalized early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The stabbing was reported at 4:14 a.m. in the first block of Grove Street off Market Street.

The victim and a man in his mid 20s got in an argument and the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed him, police said.

The 48-year-old was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries. The suspect fled and had not been arrested as of Wednesday morning, and police have not released a detailed description of him.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

