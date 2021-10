Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco police are reporting that a man was stabbed in the early hours of the morning this week.

The victim was sleeping in a park near the 100 block of Leland Avenue when they awoke to a stab wound in the back at around midnight on October 5.

No arrests have been made and police are investigating the circumstances and motive surrounding the incident.