SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was stabbed Friday evening in the Dogpatch neighborhood, the San Francisco Police Department said. The stabbing happened around 6:09 p.m. on the 700 block of 22nd Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the man with apparent stab wounds. He was not taken to the hospital and has a non-life-threatening injury, SFPD said.

The suspect retreated to his residence in the area. SFPD set up a perimeter around it as officers are trying to de-escalate and obtain a peaceful solution, police said.

As of 8:30 p.m., SFPD has not provided any further updates. No other information was immediately available.