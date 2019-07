SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police in San Jose are investigating after a man was stabbed Thursday night.

Officers responded to the area near Santa Clara Street and Highway 87 just before midnight to find a man suffering from at least one stab wound.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, a suspect has not been identified.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.