Man stabbed in the face in unprovoked attack: SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Police are looking for the attacker who allegedly stabbed a man in the face without provocation.

The unidentified man attacked a 31-year-old man around 7th and Market Streets on February 13 at 1:15 p.m. who was with a friend and his co-worker.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.











After the attack, the suspect, who is described as Black man, 30-40 years old, 5’6″ tall, medium build and last seen wearing a black hat and jacket, fled the scene eastbound on Market Street and was not initially found by police after a search of the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.