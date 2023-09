(KRON) — A man was stabbed early Thursday morning in front of a Chase Bank on Shattuck Avenue, according to the Berkeley Police Department.

Around 3:36 a.m., officers responded to the scene and located a man inside the ATM vestibule with several stab wounds. The victim, who is in his 50s, was taken to Highland Hospital and is listed in stable condition, police said.

The suspect has not been identified or located. BPD is still at the scene as they conduct their investigation.