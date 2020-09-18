Man stabbed on BART train at Warm Springs station in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on a BART train Friday afternoon at the Warm Springs station in Fremont.

One man was taken to a local hospital and a suspect is in custody, according to BART.

The Warm Springs station has reopened after it was closed due to the stabbing.

12:40pm Update: @rideact bus 217 is available between Fremont, Warm Springs, and Milpitas.

There are no delays to trains, but trains at not stopping at Warm Springs and the station remains closed.

Adult male victim has been transported to a hospital. — SFBART (@SFBART) September 18, 2020

BART officials first reported police activity at the station around 12:16 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

