SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was stabbed on a busy downtown San Francisco street in broad daylight Monday afternoon. Police officers said they responded to the scene at 3:55 p.m. on Market Street at 3rd Street. They found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries and at least one stab wound.

A pool of blood was seen on a sidewalk outside a McDonald’s restaurant. The assailant fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444.