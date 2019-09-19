Live Now
Man stabbed to death in Oakland

Bay Area

OAKLAND (KRON) – A man found dead at a gas station in Oakland’s Adams Point neighborhood was stabbed to death, police said.

It happened Wednesday at the Chevron gas station on Grand Avenue.

Oakland police say a 34-year-old man died from the stab wounds.

His identity has not been released.

A suspect description has not been released at this time.

