Man stabbed to death in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) – A man found dead at a gas station in Oakland’s Adams Point neighborhood was stabbed to death, police said.
It happened Wednesday at the Chevron gas station on Grand Avenue.
Oakland police say a 34-year-old man died from the stab wounds.
His identity has not been released.
A suspect description has not been released at this time.
Latest News Headlines:
- #StormArea51: Preps continue day before Area 51 Basecamp event
- Police responding to shots fired near San Jose State library
- Fremont man admits woman’s ethnicity was his motive for assaulting her
- ‘Blown equipment’ halts BART service between Richmond, North Berkeley
- Video: Man, woman assault nail salon owners after providing fake money