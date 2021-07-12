Man stabbed to death in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police found a man who was stabbed to death on Sunday morning in San Jose.

The San Jose Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Almaden Expressway around 7:18 a.m. where the man was with at least one stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite life saving efforts from police and paramedics, police said.

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim once his next of kin has been notified. Police are still investigating why he was stabbed and who did it.

It’s San Jose’s 23rd homicide of 2021, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to Contact Detective Sergeant Vallejo #3810 or Detective Cuenca #3915 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283.