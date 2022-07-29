WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Officers responded to a suicide attempt on Thursday afternoon near Walnut Creek, the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff said in an email to KRON4. Deputies arrived at Loma Vista around 12:16 p.m. and saw a man holding a knife to his throat and stomach.

Authorities from the Hostage Negotiation Team spoke with the unidentified man to get him to put the knife down. However, he then began to stab himself.

Deputies were eventually able to disarm the man and immediately begin life-saving measures, authorities said. The man was taken to the local hospital. His condition is unknown.

The incident happened near 52 Miramonte Road where sheriff’s patrol cars were seen putting yellow tape in the area. Loma Vista is located roughly one mile west of the Walnut Creek BART station.