Man stabs wife to death in front of daughter in Hayward, police say

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office said 40-year-old Elmer Ugarte admitted to a family member that he murdered his wife Tuesday night.

All this before he was ultimately placed under arrest in Mountain View for the Hayward homicide, according to court documents filed by the district attorney’s office Friday.

“Today, he was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office for the murder of Hernandez and child endangerment,” Officer Claudia Mau said.

Dolores lives next door to the family involved on the 24000 block of Willimet Way.

She said she didn’t hear anything out of the ordinary the night of the killing.

“It’s a complete shock — we didn’t even know what happened,” she said. “A complete shock.”

The district attorney’s office said on that deadly night, Hernandez phoned her 11-year-old daughter telling her to to pack some belongings and lock herself inside her bedroom.

She was concerned about her intoxicated husband who was also in the home at the time.

When Hernandez got home, she left her 12-year-old son in the car who heard Ugarte call out to her in the hallway.

That’s when the district attorney’s office says Ugarte stabbed his wife several times with a large kitchen knife.

Herrnandez died in the hallway.

Mau said this case is unrelated to the city’s two other homicides reported last month.

“This is a very tragic incident, and our hearts go out to the family,” Mau said.

The couple’s 11-year-old daughter witnessed the murder and is the person who called police.

Investigators found the bloodied murder weapon inside the house, even though the district attorney’s office said Ugarte washed it off.

