SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on Wednesday after stealing an estimated 150 to 200 Nest Thermostats from his former employer at a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning company, the Santa Rosa Police Department announced Friday. The series of thefts was reported to be over the past five months, and the value of the stolen items is approximately $35,000.

The company, located on the 2800 block of Duke Court, noticed that a box of 12 thermostats valued at $2,112 was stolen on Wednesday, July 6. They were able to track the box, which led to a former employee’s residence on the 1100 block of Kidd Road in Windsor — roughly 15 miles north of the company’s location.

Later that night around 10:50 p.m., authorities arrested 26-year-old Zachary Lane Uchytil outside his residence. SRPD officers and detectives exercised a search warrant of Uchytil’s residence and found evidence of the thefts.

Uchytil was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail for two felony charges: burglary and possession of stolen property.

Police did not confirm the name of the company, but an HVAC company named Slakey Brothers is located at 2845 Duke Court in Santa Rosa. No other HVAC company is listed to be located on Duke Court, according to Google Maps.