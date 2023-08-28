(KRON) — A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing a candy bar at a Walgreens store in Millbrae, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 5 p.m., a man attempted to steal a candy bar at a Walgreens located on El Camino Real. The man struck a store employee with a one gallon jug of hand sanitizer after they intervened, police said.

The alleged suspect, Troy Louis Irvin, fled the store before police arrived. He was later located and positively identified by the victim. Irvin was discovered to be on parole for grand theft, the sheriff’s office said.

He was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Maguire Correctional Facility and is being held on a no bail parole hold.

Any information related to this incident is asked to contact the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office at 650-363-4008.