Man steals from SF Walgreens during TV report on shoplifting

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A Walgreens in San Francisco is closing due to a spree of “rampant shoplifting,” according to an Inside Edition report.
During the TV report on shoplifting at the Walgreens on Van Ness and Eddy St., someone jumped over the front counter and stole an air mattress and leaving behind his scooter.
