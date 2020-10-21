Man steals from SF Walgreens during TV report on shoplifting

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A Walgreens in San Francisco is closing due to a spree of “rampant shoplifting,” according to an Inside Edition report.

During the TV report on shoplifting at the Walgreens on Van Ness and Eddy St., someone jumped over the front counter and stole an air mattress and leaving behind his scooter.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News