Man steals hearse from Santa Rosa church

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One person was arrested Saturday after reportedly stealing a hearse from a Santa Rosa Church, according to authorities.

Around 2:10 p.m., staff from the Windsor Healdsburg Mortuary were delivering a casket for a service held at St. Rose Church in Santa Rosa.

After the staff brought the casket inside, they went back outside to find the hearse missing.

The Santa Rosa Police Department was notified and officers began to search for the black, Cadillac hearse.

Around 3 p.m., officers found the hearse at the Motel 6 on Cleveland Avenue. As the driver tried to leave the motel parking lot, officers stopped him and detained the driver.

The driver was identified as 23-year-old Alberto Torres-Morales, from Santa Rosa. He was arrested and booked at the county jail on the following charges: auto theft, grand theft, auto, and violation of probation.