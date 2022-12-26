MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – A 28-year-old man was arrested late Sunday after he stole a car with two children inside, according to a press release from the Mountain View Police Department.

“Around 7:30 pm on Dec. 25, a woman called Mountain View dispatch to report that her Toyota sedan had been stolen from the area of Dana and Castro streets,” the press release stated. “She notified dispatchers that she had parked and run quickly into a store to retrieve some food while two of her young family members – a 13-year-old and a 7-year-old – had stayed in the car. As she was in the grocery store, a man later identified as Francisco Reynoso (who had been inside the same grocery store as the victim) got into the Toyota and began to drive away, causing the girls in the back seat to scream. Reynoso allegedly told both the girls to leave the car, which they did, and he drove away.”

Police tracked the car and located it in Palo Alto, the press release continued, conducting a stop at Wilton Avenue and Ordina Street.

Reynoso was detained without incident and nobody was injured, police stated. He was arrested on charges of outstanding warrants, carjacking, felony child endangerment and kidnapping. He was subsequently booked into the Santa Clara County main jail.

KRON ON is streaming live

“I am very proud of the quick work of our dispatchers and our patrol teams last night, and I am grateful no one was hurt in this incident,” Captain Scott Nelson stated. “Kudos to all who helped peacefully resolve this scary situation so quickly.”