Man struck and killed on sidewalk, suspect charged in Petaluma

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Sonoma County arrested a man who allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian while driving under the influence.

The Petaluma Police Department said the pedestrian, a 53-year-old man, was hit in the area of South McDowell Blvd and Baywood Dr on Tuesday evening. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police identified the suspect as 41-year-old James Watkins, who was found in his car in the middle of the roundabout. According to police investigation, Watkins allegedly drove onto the sidewalk just before the roundabout, where the victim was standing.

According to police, Watkins was taken to a local hospital for DUI testing but police did not reveal any results. He is charged with a felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter.

If anyone witnessed the collision, please contact Traffic Officer Mike Pierre at 707-781-1208.

Latest Stories: