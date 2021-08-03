Man struck by alleged drunk driver in SF’s Potrero Hill neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating a collision that happened in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Around 8:36 p.m., officers responded to the area of 23rd and DeHaro Streets following a collision involving a pedestrian.

Police say the pedestrian was identified as a male in his 30’s. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities detained the person driving the car.

Police tell KRON4 that the driver and female passanger appeared to be extremely intoxicated. The passenger was also arrested for allegedly interfering and resisting, according to police.

At this time, the cause of the collision is being investigated.

More information will be released at a later time.

