(BCN) — Police arrested a 65-year-old man in connection to a Saturday night hit-and-run case in Santa Rosa.

At 5:55 p.m., Santa Rosa Police Department officers first responded to reports of pedestrian being hit by a car at Beaver Street and College Avenue. Witnesses said the 24-year-old man was walking his dog and crossing the street when a white SUV hit him and continued to drive away.

Officers estimate the car was driving at 40 miles per hour when it struck the man and his dog. Medical personnel said they found the man lying in the middle of the road. He was transported to a local hospital with major injuries, and is still considered to be in critical condition as of Sunday morning.

Officers added that the dog ran away from the scene and a Santa Rosa resident eventually corralled the dog several hours later. The dog was taken to a local veterinary hospital, and police said they would follow up on the dog’s care and homing.

Officers said they obtained security camera footage from the neighborhood and found a still shot of the suspect vehicle. They were able to identify the suspect and head to his last known address, but at 8:40 p.m. a man called 9-1-1 and said he “may have hit someone.”

Officers identified the suspect as Eriberto Morales, who they described as “transient.” Offices alleged that he smelled strongly of alcohol during his arrest.

