(KRON) — A man is dead after being struck by a car at the intersection of Landess and Morrill avenues just before 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the San Jose Police Department.

A 2007 Lexus sedan was traveling eastbound through a green traffic light at the intersection when it struck a man who was crossing southbound in a marked crosswalk.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Lexus, a man who was the sole occupant, remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

The identity of the victim is yet to be confirmed and will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office once next of kin is notified, SJPD said.

This pedestrian crash marks the city’s 31st fatal collision and the 18th pedestrian death of the year.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Dellicarpini at 4103@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.