SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — In the South bay, the Berryessa Union School District in San Jose is facing a sexual abuse lawsuit.

That’s after a former student claims he was allegedly abused by a former teacher who is already in custody accused of molesting two students.

The former student’s lawyer tells KRON4 her client is now 38 years old and was sexually abused at Sierramont Middle School in San Jose when he was 13 years old in 8th grade.

He came forward after seeing the news that his teacher was arrested last year on sexual assault charges.

“He was sexually abused by his teacher, in a classroom, after school, repeatedly,” said Attorney Lauren Cerri. “The school district failed to protect him and negligent for allowing this teacher to be alone with this child after school hours behind one door that was locked.”

San jose police arrested Ronald Gardner who was a teacher and coach at Sierramont Middle School in 2021 for sexual assault.

This new lawusit against the school says Gardner allegedly exhibited grooming behavior — spending time before and after school, driving kids, hugging them and performing sexual acts.

KRON4 reached out to the school district, and they say they are not aware of the lawsuit, which was electronically filed Thursday.

The district says Gardner does not work at the school anymore.