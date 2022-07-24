SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man is in the hospital with “life-threatening” injuries after a fight Sunday evening in San Jose, police announced on Twitter. The fight happened on the 100 block of W St. John Street around 6:11 p.m.

No suspect information or motive is known at this time, police said. The surrounding streets in the area will be closed as police investigate the incident.

W St. John Street is located a few blocks west of San Jose State University.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.