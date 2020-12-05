Man suffers life-threatening injuries in scooter crash on Embarcadero

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN) – A man suffered life-threatening injuries after the scooter he was operating crashed Thursday evening along San Francisco’s Embarcadero.

Officers first responded to the crash around 5:25 p.m. in the 700 block of The Embarcadero, police said.

There, they learned a 51-year-old man was driving his electric scooter when he somehow lost control and crashed.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.