SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A motorcyclist is injured after a crash Wednesday afternoon in the Bayview Neighborhood, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The incident happened around 5:10 p.m., and an adult male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The collision happened at the intersection of Van Dyke Avenue and 3rd Street. KRON4 was at the scene, and photos show at least four police cars were responding to the incident. Police tape also blocked off that road.





Officers said this was a solo vehicle collision, and no other vehicles were reported to be involved in the crash. No other information was immediately available.

The Bayview Neighborhood is located in the southeastern part of San Francisco.