Man suffers life-threatening injuries in SF stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A 36-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing early Friday morning in San Francisco’s Chinatown neighborhood, police said.

The stabbing was reported around 2:25 a.m. in the area of Clay and Kearny streets.

No arrest has been made in the case. Police said the suspect was a man around 20 years old but they have not provided a detailed description of him.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

