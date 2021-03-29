Man suffers life-threatening injury in San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A man was seriously injured in a shooting in San Jose on Monday night, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Around 9:45 p.m., authorities responded to the area of Mayellen Avenue and W. San Carlos Street.

They arrived to find an adult male suffering from a life-threatening injury.

At this time, there is no information on a suspect or motive.

As of 10:40 p.m., police remained on the scene.

No other details have been released.

Check back for updates as this is developing.

