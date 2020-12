SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was shot and has serious injuries in the Tenderloin early Wednesday morning.

The San Francisco Police Department said they found the victim in the area of Golden Gate Ave and Larkin St around 5:44 a.m. He has life-threatening wounds.

Police are still investigating and did not release further details.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to call our anonymous tip line at (415)575-4444 or Text-a-Tip to TIP411 and begin your text message with SFPD.